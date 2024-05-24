Here are some reactions:

Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"We welcome the ruling ordering Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza’s Rafah and immediately open the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid.

"We expect all ICJ rulings will be quickly implemented by Israel. We ask UNSC to do its part to ensure this."

Egyptian foreign ministry

“Egypt calls on Israel to comply with its legal obligations within the framework of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and international humanitarian law, and to implement all interim measures issued by the ICJ, which are considered legally binding and enforceable, as they are issued by the highest international judicial body.

“Egypt stresses that Israel bears full legal responsibility for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as the occupying power, calling on Israel to stop its systematic policies against the Palestinian people of targeting, starvation and siege in violation of all provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.”

Amnesty International

“With this order the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the UN’s princi pal court – has made it crystal clear: the Israeli authorities must completely halt military operations in Rafah, as any ongoing military action could constitute an underlying act of genocide," a statement from the right group quoted its Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Heba Morayef as saying.

"Unequivocally, the ground incursion and the associated mass forced displacement it has caused, pose further irreparable risk to the rights of the Palestinian people protected under the Genocide Convention and further threaten their physical destruction in whole or in part," Morayef added.

Norway

"Today's ruling from the International Court of Justice is important," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told Anadolu, saying the court reinforced the previously ordered measures that "Israel must abide by".

"I expect Israel to implement the measures," Eide said, highlighting the importance of complying with legally binding orders.

"Respect for the Court and its functions, including the authority to order provisional measures, is essential to strengthen international law and the international legal order," he added.

United Nations:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored that International Court of Justice rulings are "binding" after the top UN court ordered Israel to halt military operations in Rafah.

Guterres stressed that "decisions of the Court are binding and trusts that the parties will duly comply with the Order from the Court," his spokesperson said.

Hamas official Based Naim:

"We welcome the decision by the World Court that calls on the Zionist occupation forces to end its military aggression on Rafah. We believe it is not enough since the occupation aggression across the Gaza Strip and especially in northern Gaza is just as brutal and dangerous.

"We call upon the UN Security Council to immediately implement this demand by the World Court into practical measures to compel the Zionist enemy to implement the decision.

"We welcome the court's request to allow investigation committees to reach the Gaza Strip to investigate acts of war of genocide against the Palestinian people and Hamas pledges to cooperate with investigation committees."

Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh:

"The presidency welcomes the decision issued by the International Court of Justice, which represents an international consensus on the demand to stop the all-out war on Gaza."

Israel

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:

"Those who demand that the State of Israel stop the war, demand that it decree itself to cease to exist. We will not agree to that."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid:

"The ICC arrest warrants are a complete moral failure, we cannot accept the outrageous comparison between Netanyahu and (Hamas leader) Sinwar, between the leaders of Israel and the leaders of Hamas.

"The fact that the court in the Hague did not make the connection in its ruling between the cessation of fighting in Rafah and the return of the hostages and Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism is a moral collapse and a moral disaster."

Former UN Envoy Danny Danon:

"As ICJ judges in The Hague deliberate in comfort and return to their families, 125 hostages languish in tunnels. Israel will not cease the war until our hostages are brought back home and Hamas is completely defeated."

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz:

"The State of Israel set out on a just and necessary campaign following the brutal massacre of its citizens, abhorrent sexual violence perpetrated against its women, kidnapping of its children and rockets fired at its cities. The State of Israel is committed to continue fighting to return its hostages and promise the security of its citizens - wherever and whenever necessary - including in Rafah.

"We will continue operating in accordance with international law wherever we might operate, while safeguarding to the best extent possible the civilian population. Not because of the ICJ, but because of who we are and the values we stand for."

South African official Zane Dangor:

"South Africa welcomes the ruling made by the court today. ... This order is ground-breaking as it is the first time that explicit mention is made for Israel to halt its military action in any area of Gaza

"This is de facto calling for a ceasefire. It is ordering the major party in this conflict to end its belligerent action against the people of Palestine.

"This order like the others ... are binding and Israel has to adhere to them."

EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell:

"What is going to be the (EU's) answer to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that has been issued today, what is going to be our position? We will have to choose between our support to international institutions of the rule of law or our support to Israel."

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib:

"The @CIJ_ICJ orders Israel to stop its military offensive in Rafah. (Belgium) calls for immediate implementation of the decision. The violence and human suffering in Gaza must stop. We call for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and negotiations for two States."

Global Rights Compliance NGO:

"The ruling today serves as another admonishment of Israel's flagrant disregard for international law and the obligation to protect civilians in conflict.

"Crucially, it gives critical recognition to survivors and the communities living under these attacks that they are unlawful. The ruling is likely to generate further pressure and international attention against Israel and their conduct of hostilities which has, to date, had all the hallmarks of starvation being used as a deliberate method of warfare.”

Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi:

"Once again, the ICJ exposes Israel’s war crimes in Gaza. And once again, the Israeli Govt reacts with disdain to Int’l law, refusing to heed the Court’s orders. The SC (Security Council) must shoulder its responsibility, put an end to Israel’s impunity & to double standards in enforcing Int’l law."

Reed Brody, war crimes prosecutor

"The ICJ has stepped up to the plate with an historic decision that responds to the escalating gravity of the situation in Gaza. The court has crossed a threshold , for the first time, by ordering Israel to halt specific military operations as well as to open the Rafah crossing and other crossings and allow access to international fact-finding missions.

"This legally binding and very specific ruling leaves Israel with very little wiggle room. Together with the ICC prosecutor’s request for indictments of Prime Minister Netanyahu and other top Israeli and Hamas officials, these actions are a 1-2 legal punch to the conduct of Israel’s war in Gaza."