Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called Sunday for sweeping reforms as the country gears up for parliamentary elections amid a political crisis over a "foreign influence" law denounced as repressive by rights groups.

At loggerheads with the governing Georgian Dream conservatives, the pro-Western Zurabishvili is looking to forge a united opposition front as the country prepares for parliamentary elections in October.

The contest is seen as a key test for the country's democracy and its European aspirations.

Zurabishvili said Georgia needed to "create a new political reality" and called on pro-EU political parties to rally behind her initiative of far-reaching electoral, judiciary and law enforcement reforms "so that we can open EU membership negotiations as soon as possible" with Brussels.

She also said an interim multi-party government and a newly elected parliament must revoke several laws adopted by Georgian Dream "which are detrimental to Georgia's European course".

It must also free political prisoners and ensure the independence of the judiciary among other steps before elections are called next year.

Foreign influence bill

Several opposition parties swiftly endorsed Zurabishvili's initiative, which she unveiled outside the presidential palace in Tbilisi on Georgia's Independence Day.

Georgian Dream is facing mounting accusations of derailing the country from its EU membership path and bringing it back into Russia's orbit.

The party controls a solid majority in parliament and is expected to override next week a veto by Zurabishvili of the foreign influence bill, whose adoption in April sparked weeks of mass protests and international condemnation.

The law requires NGOs and media outlets receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as acting "in the interests of a foreign power".

Critics denounce the measure as resembling Russian legislation used to silence dissent, while Brussels has warned it is "incompatible" with Tbilisi's long-standing bid for EU membership.

EU and NATO membership goals are enshrined in Georgia's constitution and supported — according to opinion polls — by more than 80 percent of the population.

The United States has threatened Georgia with sanctions if parliament overcomes Zurabishvili's veto.