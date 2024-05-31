Fayiz Abu Ataya, a seven-month-old baby, has breathed his last due to starvation caused by Israel's brutal siege and invasion on the blockaded Palestinian enclave, health officials said.

The baby died in Deir al Balah in the central part of Gaza due to malnutrition and lack of medicine, Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday, citing health officials.

The baby was born after Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza and he needed special food and medicine due to illnesses, officials said.

Children have been dying from starvation-related complications since Israel began using starvation as a weapon of war, a war crime, Human Rights Watch said in its recent report.

Shocking images of Ataya revealed his skeletal frame.

Fayiz's father lovingly referred to him as a "rose" before laying him to rest, local Palestinian media reported.