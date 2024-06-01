WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands march against far-right in Germany ahead of EU elections
Civil society groups backed rally, aimed to boost voter turnout and counter the growing influence of extreme right-wing parties.
Thousands march against far-right in Germany ahead of EU elections
The rally, held before the EU Parliament vote, highlighted the dangers of extremism and the importance of a strong, united Europe. / Photo: AA
June 1, 2024

A massive anti-far-right, anti-racism demonstration took place in western Germany on Saturday.

Less than a week before the European Parliament elections begin, the demonstration was held in the city of Cologne with the theme "A Democratic Europe," attended by some 10,000 people.

Supported by various civil society groups, the demonstration aimed to boost participation in the European Parliament elections, especially among young people, and to send a message to the rising extreme far-right movements.

Speakers at the protest stressed that the rise of extreme far-right and demagogic parties poses a serious threat to fundamental political and social rights as well as human rights in Europe.

Police ramped up security measures as local musicians provided entertainment during the event.

The European Parliament elections are due to take place in EU member states on June 6-9.

RelatedGerman court ruling deals fresh blow to far-right AfD
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us