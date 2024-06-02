CULTURE
2 MIN READ
US rapper Macklemore calls for 'free Palestine' at concert in Germany
Footage shared on social media shows Macklemore declaring his solidarity with the Palestinian cause as he performed before a crowd of 19,000 at the Sparkassenpark in Monchengladbach.
US rapper Macklemore calls for 'free Palestine' at concert in Germany
Following his speech, Macklemore performed Hind's Hall, a song he wrote in support of Palestine. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 2, 2024

Prominent American rapper Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, has voiced his support for Palestine during a concert in Germany.

“There will never be reparations for that (the Holocaust). The only way that we can atone for our past is by today standing up against apartheid, against occupation, against genocide for free Palestine. That’s the only way,” he said on Saturday.

Macklemore stressed his desire for universal safety and love, saying: “I want everyone to feel like they can wake up and have a shot at the day, to have breath in their lungs and not be scared.”

He also criticized the Gaza policies of both the US and Germany, saying: “We are represented by the heart inside of our chest. Let that lead. Not our officials.”

Following his speech, Macklemore performed Hind's Hall, a song he wrote in support of Palestine.

Gaza in ruins

Israel’s brutal military offensive has killed more than 36,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas incursion.

The majority of those killed are women and children, with over 82,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge from the genocidal war.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us