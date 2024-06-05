Israel, accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, has been using high-tech weapons and smart ammunition — supplied by its ally US — on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

Around 3,222 massacres of Palestinians were carried out using the American weapons since October last year, according to Palestinian authorities, causing the death of at least 36,586 Palestinians — 71% of them being women, children and infants –– and wounding 83,074, with 10,000+ said to be buried under debris of bombed homes.

In the first 45 days of Israel's war, the US shipped more than 10,000 tonnes of weapons to Israel through 244 cargo planes and 20 ships. The shipment included more than 15,000 bombs and 50,000 artillery shells.

In addition, an undisclosed amount of weapons and ammunition was transferred from the US to warehouses in Israel known as War Reserves Stock Allies-Israel. There is no information on how much of the stocks in question was transferred to Israel.

More than 100 military sales approvals were made to Israel between October 2023 and March 2024, but only two of them were disclosed to the public.

Here's the list of US weaponry that Israel uses in its genocial war on Gaza.

M113 Armored Personnel carrier (APC)

After the US, Israel is the country that uses the most M113 APCs, with over 6,000 units. However, Israel uses Hebrew names in different models designed to suit geographical conditions.

M270 MLRS

The Israeli Ground Forces have extensively used the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) in previous attacks on Gaza, including in October 2023.

Tel Aviv uses an improved version of the M270, called "Menatetz,” which was designed in 1982 and was first used in the Gulf War in 1991. The gun can fire Israeli-made rockets such as Ra'am Eithan, RAMAM, Romach/AccuLAR, LORA, as well as US-made GMLRS rockets.

M109 howitzer

M109 is a type of self-propelled howitzer that can fire artillery shells with a diameter of 155 millimeters. Israel has 250 units of the US-origin M109A5 model and 30 units of the M109A2 model.

Israel fired tens of thousands of US General Dynamics-produced 155-millimeter bullets from M109s in Gaza. Some of these; M825 and M825A1 bullets containing white phosphorus, which are prohibited for use in areas populated by civilians and potentially constitute a war crime.

Naval forces

The vast majority of ships in the Israeli Navy are German-made. The only naval platforms of US origin are the Sa'ar 5 class corvettes. It is known that Israel has used Sa'ar 5 corvettes in its attacks in Gaza since Oct. 2023.

There are three corvettes produced by Northrop Grumman Ship Systems (NGSS). Although it operates with a crew of 71 and is relatively small, it carries weapons and auxiliary systems similar to frigates.

The ship has sonar, two triple torpedoes, two quadruple missile launchers, electronic warfare systems, close protection weapon system, two automatic cannons, one helipad and helicopter hangar.

Sa'ar 5 includes US-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles, Barak-type Israeli-made air-to-ground missiles, 20-millimeter Phalanx CIWS close protection machine gun, Typhoon Weapon Station, 324-millimeter torpedoes and a helicopter.

AH-64 Apache

Apache, which made its first flight in 1975 and was put into service in 1986, is currently produced by the US Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

The Israeli Air Force has 48 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, including A (Israeli name Peten) and D (Saraph) models.

In addition to the 30-millimeter cannon, the helicopter can carry AIM-92 Stinger air-to-air missiles, 70-millimeter Hydra 70 missiles, US-made AGM-114 Hellfire, AGM-65 Maverick and Israeli-made Spike missiles.

Additionally, the AGR-20 (APKWS) can also fire a la ser-guided 70-millimeter rocket.

Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk and SH-60 Seahawk helicopters

There are 50 Sikorsky UH-60s in the Israeli Air Force, called Yanshuf. The twin-engine helicopter, used in general purpose transportation missions, with a crew of four including two pilots, is 19.76 meters long and 5.13 meters high.

The helicopter, which can carry 7.62-millimeter M240 and M134 machine guns or a 12.7-millimeter GAU-19 gatling gun, can be equipped with special equipment to add unguided 70-millimeter Hydra 70, guided AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and AIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Additionally, Israel ordered eight units for the naval version SH-60 Seahawk.

Surface-to-surface and air-to-surface rockets

Produced by the US Lockheed Martin, Guided Multiple Barrel Rocket Launch System (GMLRS) is known as the M270 Multiple Barrel Rocket System and has a range of 15-70 kilometers, carrying a warhead of approximately 91 kilograms.

It is also GPS guided and capable of carrying six rockets in each launcher. The manufacturer has produced more than 60,000 units of GMLRS to date and its production continues.

The AGM-114 Hellfire missile, which Israel also used in the attacks in Gaza, is produced by US Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman. Hellfire was originally produced against armored targets but can also be used against high value targets.

The air-to-ground missile is semi-active laser and radar guided, 1.6 meters long and weighs 45-49 kilograms. It can be launched from helicopters, planes and armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UCAV). It can aim at the target at 1.3 times the speed of sound.

Finally, AGM-65 Maverick is produced by the US Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD). Maverick can be used against various tactical targets such as close air support, air-to-ground, armoured vehicles, air defense systems, ships, convoys and fuel storage facilities.

Planes and helicopters

Although the Israeli Air Force has air platforms procured from countries other than the US, most of its inventory is of US origin.

In air strikes, it uses F-15 Eagle, F-35I Adir, F-16I Fighting Falcon combat air platforms from the Americ an-made inventory.

Apart from these, US-origin Super King Air, C-130 Hercules, C-130J Super Hercules transport, Boeing 707, KC-46 Pegasus, KC-130 Hercules tanker aircraft, Super King Air, Gulfstream G550 communication and electronic intelligence aircraft, T-6 Texan II training aircraft, Bell 206 general purpose and Sikorsky CH-53 heavy transport helicopters are used.

F-15 Eagle

The F-15 Eagle, which is in the approval phase for sale by the US, is a multi-role, twin-engine fighter aircraft whose design began in the 1960s and has been produced by McDonnell Douglas Corporation since 1969 to provide air superiority in war. F-15 is currently produced by Boeing company.

It is known that Israel has a total of 86 F-15Is in its inventory, 66 of which are combat and 20 are training, named Ra'am (thunder).

F-35 Adir

F-35 is the second type of US-origin warplane in Israel's possession. The Israeli version of the aircraft in question is called Adir.

F-35s, produced by the American company Lockheed Martin, is designed for network-centric warfare.

The F-35 carries its ammunition in its internal compartment in stealth mode, but this feature can be abandoned and its capacity can be increased up to 8 thousand 100 kilogrammes with the weapon compartments installed on the wings.

Fighting Falcon F-16

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, produced by Lockheed Martin, made its first flight in 1974 and entered service in 1978, is known as a multi-role, single-engine, 4th generation fighter aircraft.

Israel has 175 combat versions and 49 training versions of these aircraft. Israel uses the "C" and "I" models of the F-16, which it calls "Barak and Soufa."

Israel has Block 30/40/52 models of the F-16 C. F-16I is the two-seat version of the F-16D Block 52 developed for Israel, supported by Israeli-made systems.

The F-16 has a 20 millimeter cannon. Hydra 70 unguided rockets can be fired from aircraft. Air-to-air US-origin AIM-7 Sparrow, AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-120 and Python type Israeli-made guided missiles, air-to-ground AGM-65 Maverick, AGM-88 HARM, AGM-158 JASSM, AGM-154 J SOW, AGM-84 and AGM 119 anti-ship missiles, CBU 58/87/89/97, Mark 82/83/84 bombs, GBU-39 and GBU-10/12/24/27 and JDAM bombs can be used on this aircraft.

Air-to-ground aircraft bombs

The Israeli military has several serial air-to-ground aircraft bombs from US-origin bombs and ammunition. One of these is the bombs known as the MK series.

The Mark 84 (MK-84) bomb is produced by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and weighs 925 kilogrammes, is 3.83 meters long and is free falling. It is known as a bomb that has the power to destroy building blocks and cause great damage with its large size and the explosive it contains.

Apart from the MK series, the GBU series is one of the US-origin bomb types in the possession of the Israeli army.

GBU-28, produced by American Raytheon and General Dynamics, is defined as a 1814.3 kilogram weight, 5.82 meter long, laser-guided, bunker-piercing aircraft bomb. It is known that the GBU-28, which can penetrate 50 metres of soil and five metres of concrete, was approved for the sale of 100 units to Israel in 2005-2006, 55 of them were delivered in 2009 and were used in Gaza in 2008, 2009 and 2021.

GBU-31 is a bunker-piercing bomb that has been guided by adding the JDAM kit to the 907-kilogram MK-84 bomb and is known as GPS guided. It is estimated that Israel fired hundreds of GBU-31s in its recent attacks on Gaza.

The GBU-39B guided air-to-ground bomb, that was used by Israel to carry out recent massacre in Rafah, is produced by Boeing.

It is known as a GPS-guided weapon that entered service in 2006, has a maximum range of 74 kilometres, and can be equipped with a maximum warhead of approximately 113 kilograms, but smaller explosives can also be mounted.

BLU-109

The bunker-piercing aircraft bomb BLU-109, which has an explosive weight of 243 kilograms and can be fitted with a JDAM kit, is also called GBU-56 when used with JDAM.

The 2.41 metre long bomb can penetrate concrete shelters 1.2 to 1.8 metres thick.

Cluster bombs

These types of bombs contain smaller bomblets and literally scatter them wherever they are thrown. Bombs that do not explode can cause serious civilian casualties.

Unexploded bombs pose significant risks to civilians. Israel is known to have used cluster bombs in Lebanon in 1978, 1982, and 2006, and it is believed that they have also used cluster bombs in their massacres in Gaza.