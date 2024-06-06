TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish House in New York holds panel on combatting Islamophobia
Islamophobia undermines the principles of diversity, unity and mutual respect in society, similar to any form of hatred, Turkish Consul General Reyhan Ozgur says.
Turkish House in New York holds panel on combatting Islamophobia
The panel was jointly organised by the Consulates General of Türkiye, Indonesia and Pakistan. / Photo: TRT World
June 6, 2024

The Turkish House in New York has held a​​​​​​​ panel titled "Combatting Islamophobia in the Modern World.”

The Consulates General of Türkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan jointly organised the panel on Wednesday.

Turkish Consul General Reyhan Ozgur said that Islamophobia undermines the principles of diversity, unity, and mutual respect in society, similar to any form of hatred.

Ozgur emphasised that Islamophobia not only targets Muslims but also fuels division and intolerance globally. He stressed that combatting Islamophobia is not the responsibility of any nation or group alone but requires a collective effort and collaboration.

Proffesor Enes Bayrakli from the Turkish-German University cited Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza as an example of Islamophobia, saying that the genocide in Gaza, alongside many other revelations, exposed the global apartheid system.

Raza Ahmad Rumi, a Pakistani writer, reminded the audience of Islam's rich cultural and tolerant history.

He suggested that Muslims can find inspiration in history and adapt to modern times, setting a positive example in Western societies.

RelatedTurkish envoy named as OIC head's special representative on Islamophobia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us