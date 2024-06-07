WORLD
Palestine make history after reaching 3rd round of World Cup qualifiers
Lions of Canaan's goalless draw against Lebanon in Qatar match sends them to next round as they continue to shine against the backdrop of Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza.
Palestine players celebrate their progress after the match against Lebanon. / Photo: Reuters
June 7, 2024

Palestine have made history when they booked a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time following a goalless draw against Lebanon in Doha.

On Thursday, Palestine, who came into the Group I match with seven points, only needed a draw to progress, and they got the desired result despite some rough tactics by Lebanon as they picked up seven yellow cards.

It will also mark the fourth consecutive time Palestine have booked their place in the AFC Asian Cup finals, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Against the backdrop of Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza, the Palestinian team has already claimed a piece of footballing history this year by making a debut appearance in the Asian Cup knockout phase.

Struggles of Palestinian players

Palestinian players always struggled to remain focused on the pitch, especially after the start of Israel's genocidal war in the blockaded enclave and the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank.

In the lead-up to the Asian Cup of Nations last January, Palestinian striker Mahmoud Wadi received the news that Israel killed his cousin in Gaza.

Other players have also lost loved ones in the blockaded enclave.

While many players struggled with the loss of loved ones, others couldn't join their national team as they were unable to move from one place to another.

Players including Ibrahim Abuimeir, Ahmed Kullab and Khaled Al Nabris were unable to join the Lions of Canaan after being stuck in besieged Gaza last November. Others also faced issues travelling due to violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Annexation of land and sports

The Palestinian Football Association [PFA] was established in 1928, 20 years before Israel was created by European Zionists. PFA was accepted by FIFA in 1998.

Palestine expanded its football in the early 20th century, with many clubs emerging, many of which were location-based clubs and religiously affiliated clubs, including the Orthodox clubs in Jerusalem, the Islamic Club of Jaffa and the Islamic Club of Haifa.

As Zionist Jews colonised Palestine and established Israel with the help of Western powers, many Jewish clubs from Europe also migrated illegally to Palestine over the years.

The growing sports sector in historic Palestine declined, especially after the killing of many Palestinian players amid the illegal expansion of Israeli colonisers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
