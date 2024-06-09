WORLD
Bomb attack targets Pakistan, killing several soldiers
Roadside bomb blast struck a military truck in northwest Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan, killing seven soldiers.
The attack occurred near a region bordering Afghanistan, a known safe haven for militants. / Photo: AP Archive
June 9, 2024

A bomb blast targeting a military truck killed seven soldiers in northwestern Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan, the army has said.

Sunday's incident took place in the Lakki Marwat district which is on the edge of a lawless tribal region divided on both sides of the border.

The improvised explosive device exploded near the military vehicle, killing seven soldiers including an officer, the army said in a statement.

"The perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice," it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

51 attacks kill 15 people on Pakistan election day — army

Cross-border terror attacks

The tribal region has long been a safe haven for militants who operate on both sides of the border.

An umbrella group of terror groups called Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been waging a war against the state to try to overthrow the government.

Islamabad says the TTP leaders have taken refuge in neighbouring Afghanistan, where they run camps to train terrorists to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Kabul has previously said rising violence in Pakistan is a domestic issue for Islamabad.

Dozens of Pakistani troops, terrorists dead in shootouts at Afghan border
SOURCE:Reuters
