Biden addresses gun safety following son's firearm conviction
More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined, says US president.
US President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. / Photo: AFP
June 12, 2024

US President Joe Biden spoke at a gun violence conference Tuesday, hours after his son was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.

"Look, no single action can solve the entirety of the gun violence epidemic. But together our efforts, your efforts, are saving lives," Biden told the crowd at the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s annual Gun Sense University conference in Washington, D.C.

More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined, he said, heralding his administration's steps to strengthen the country’s gun laws.

The president underlined that he signed into law the most wide-ranging gun violence prevention bill in June 2022, one month after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"It’s the most significant gun legislation in nearly 30 years," he said, adding it was designed to reduce gun violence and save lives.

Found guilty

His remarks came after his son Hunter Biden was found guilty Tuesday by a jury in the state of Delaware of all three felony counts related to his purchase of a handgun in 2018 while he was addicted to crack cocaine.

In a statement issued by the White House, the president said he would accept the outcome of the case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," he said, expressing "love and support" for his son.

