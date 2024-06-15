Albania has scored the fastest-ever goal at a European Championship — after just 22 seconds.

Nedim Bajrami capitalised on an errant throw-in by Italy to smash a rising shot inside the near post in Dortmund on Saturday.

The previous quickest goal in the competition was by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia after 67 seconds in 2004.

Bajrami capitalised on a misplaced throw-in by Federico Dimarco to slam the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Italian goal from an angle.

Italy equalised in the 11th minute when Alessandro Bastoni headed home after a corner before Nicolo Barella put the Azzurri in front five minutes later.

Bajrami became just the second Albanian to score at a European Championship, after Armando Sadiku in 2016.

That was the western Balkan country's only other appearance at a major tournament.

Spain vs Croatia

Spain defeated Croatia 3-0 in the Group B clash at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Saturday.

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata netted with a low shot after breaking the offside trap in the 29th minute at the Olympiastadion.

Just three minutes later, Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored another one with an accurate low shot, after eliminating several defenders with his good dribbling.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol missed a chance to score in the mouth of the goal in the 41st minute.

Veteran Spanish defender Dani Carvajal tallied another one in the 47th minute, before the end of the first half, evaluating young star Yasmine Lamal's cross.

Rodri's challenge on Bruno Petkovic caused a penalty kick to Croatia in the 78th minute. Despite Spanish goalie, Simon saved the initial penalty kick of Perkovic, he scored in the second attempt but the referee later cancelled the spot kick after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check and the game continued as 3-0.

Spain climbed to the top spot of Group A with 3 points, while Croatia fall to the 4th spot with zero points.