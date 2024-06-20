Israeli attacks have destroyed more than 70 percent of public facilities in Rafah in southern Gaza, the city’s mayor has said.

“Over 70 percent of public facilities and infrastructure have been destroyed in the Israeli onslaught,” Ahmed al-Soufi said on Thursday.

He said the Israeli army on Tuesday blew up dozens of homes in the Saudi neighbourhood of western Rafah.

"Israel seeks to turn Gaza into an uninhabitable area by destroying the Rafah crossing and preventing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid," the mayor said, warning of a possible famine in the Palestinian enclave.

Last month, the Israeli army invaded Rafah and captured the city’s crossing, the Palestinian enclave’s only window to the outside world, worsening the already difficult humanitarian conditions in the territory.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Army Radio said that the Rafah crossing was no longer usable after its Palestinian side in Gaza was destroyed by the army.

Extensive destruction

Videos shared on social media showed extensive destruction caused by the Israeli army at the crossing, with the main hall appearing levelled and surrounding buildings demolished.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its attacks in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.