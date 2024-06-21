TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes recognition of Palestine by Armenia
Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries, Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
June 21, 2024

Türkiye has welcomed Armenia’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine, said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“We welcome Armenia’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine, following countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia,” said the statement.

The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice, and conscience, it added.

The statement concluded that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries.

Armenia announced on Friday that it has recognised the state of Palestine.

"Reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Armenia earlier supported the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since last October.

It also condemned Israeli attacks on the civilian infrastructure and violence against the civilian population.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
