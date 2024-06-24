Gunmen have attacked churches, a synagogue and a police post in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan killing more than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, according to authorities.

At least 12 people were injured in the attacks that took place in Dagestan's largest city of Makhachkala and in the coastal city of Derbent.

"This is a day of tragedy for Dagestan and the whole country," Sergei Melikov, governor of the Dagestan region, said in a video published early on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were declared days of mourning in the region.

Authorities announced a counter-terrorist operation and also launched a criminal investigation on the charge of a terrorist act.

The Anti-Terrorist Committee said five gunmen were “eliminated.”

The governor said six “bandits” had been “liquidated.” The conflicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled and it wasn't clear how many were involved in the attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Melikov said in the video statement that the situation in the region was under control of the law enforcement and local authorities, and vowed that the investigation of the attacks will continue until “all the sleeping cells” of the attackers are uncovered.

He claimed, without providing evidence, that the attacks might have been prepared from abroad, and referenced what the Kremlin calls “the special military operation” in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to link the attacks to it.

Dagestan is home to a small Christian minority and an even smaller Jewish population.

The attacks come three months after some 133 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a rock concert in the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow. Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), based in Afghanistan, said it was behind that attack, although Moscow claimed without evidence that Ukraine had a role.

In October last year, hundreds of people stormed the airport in Makhachkala over a flight from Israel landing there. At least 60 people were arrested after they broke through security to the runway and inundated the area around the aircraft shouting anti-Jewish slogans.