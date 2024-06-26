The outgoing United Nations humanitarian chief warned that a spread of the Israeli war in Gaza to Lebanon would be "potentially apocalyptic", as fighting raged on in southern Gaza.

Martin Griffiths described Lebanon as "the flashpoint beyond all flashpoints" on Wednesday, especially its southern border with Israel which has seen daily cross-border violence since October 7.

"It's beyond planning. It's potentially apocalyptic," warned Griffiths whose term as UN humanitarian coordinator ends this week.

A war involving Lebanon "will draw in Syria... it will draw in others", he told reporters in Geneva. "It's very alarming."

Griffiths spoke as witnesses reported intense fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, amid growing fears of a wider regional war.

With the conflict nearing its 10th month, Israel's top ally, the United States, warned of the risk of a major conflict with Hezbollah following an escalation in threats after months of cross-border fire.

However, Israeli bombardment of Gaza appeared to ease days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war's "intense phase" was nearing its end, and as his defence minister was in Washington.

"Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war, with terrible consequences for the Middle East," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his visiting Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

"Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation," Austin said.

Gallant, for his part, said: "We only fight those who seek to harm us."

Top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have indicated openness to a diplomatic resolution of the border ten sions, though Gallant said Israel should be ready for "every possible scenario".

Israel's military said last week plans for an offensive in Lebanon were "approved and validated", prompting fresh threats from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Western powers of backing Israel as it sets "its sights on Lebanon", seeking "to spread the war to the region".

In Rafah, on Gaza's border with Egypt, witnesses reported clashes during the night, and Israel's military said warplanes struck a rocket launch site.

Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a civil defence official in Gaza, told AFP rescuers had recovered the bodies of "15 martyrs from various areas in Rafah city in the past few hours".

Aid group 'outraged'

The civil defence agency and medics said at least four people, including three children, were killed in a strike early on Wednesday targeting a house in Beit Lahia, in the north.

Aside from that strike, agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP, "there have been almost no attacks" and "the rest of the areas in Gaza are calm compared to yesterday".

An air raid on Tuesday killed Fadi al-Wadiya, an employee of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who the Israeli military said was a "significant operative" for Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian resistance group which has fought alongside Hamas.

MSF posted on X that it was "outraged" by Wadiya's killing in Gaza City.

"The attack killed Fadi, along with five other people including three children, while he was cycling to work near the MSF clinic where he was providing care," MSF said.

Israel's military said the slain man had "developed and advanced the terrorist organisation's rocket array".

UN and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that aid workers are not safe in Gaza, impeding their desperately needed efforts to deliver aid for Gaza's 2.4 million people.

'Rolling operations'

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.

The fighters also seized about 250 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza although the army says 42 are dead.

Israel's offensive has killed at least 37,718 people, also mostly civilians, Gaza's health ministry said.

The deaths include 10 members of Qatar-based Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh's family, including his sister, who Palestinian officials said were killed on Tuesday.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned of the war's dire impact on children.

"We have every day 10 children who are losing one leg or two legs on average," Lazzarini told reporters.

"Ten per day, that means around 2,000 children after the more than 260 days of this brutal war."

Meanwhile, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification partnership said its March warning of imminent famine in north Gaza had not materialised, but around 495,000 people still face "catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity".

Netanyahu on Sunday said "the war in its intense phase is about to end in Rafah", which the Israeli military sees as Hamas's last stronghold, with some troops to be redeployed to the northern border with Lebanon.

Mairav Zonszein, an analyst for the International Crisis Group, said the military would likely "move to rolling operations" in Gaza and "always keep some troops on the ground" in strategic areas of the territory.