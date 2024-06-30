WORLD
2 MIN READ
French PM halts planned unemployment reform after falling back in election
In reaction to the first round of parliamentary election results, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has suspended the proposed unemployment reform that would have cut jobseekers' benefits, according to a report.
French PM halts planned unemployment reform after falling back in election
French PM responds to election setback by freezing unemployment reform. / Photo: AFP
June 30, 2024

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has decided to suspend progress on a planned unemployment reform, which would have reduced the jobseekers' benefits, a source close to Attal told Reuters news agency.

This decision comes in the wake of the first round of France's parliamentary elections where Attal's and French President Emmanuel Macron's camp finished a distant third behind the far-right party National Rally (RN) and the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP).

RelatedFrance's far right wins election first round: estimates

'Not a single vote to RN'

France’s prime minister has called for countering the far-right National Rally (RN) party after its victory in snap elections.

“Not a single vote must go to the RN,” Gabriel Attal said in a live address to the nation after the preliminary results were revealed.

Attal, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, stressed that the National Assembly, the lower chamber of the French parliament, was never under such a risk in its history.

“Our objective is clear: preventing the National Rally (party) from achieving an absolute majority in the second round, from dominating the National Assembly,” he added.

He noted that “everyone understood” that the left-wing New Popular Front alliance would not have an absolute majority in the next round.

The second round of the elections will be held on July 7.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us