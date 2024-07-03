Palestinian resistance group Hamas' response to the latest ceasefire proposal received by Israel has injected a note of optimism into the fraught negotiations, a senior State Department official has told TRT World, saying "possibility of an agreement remains alive."

"With Hamas' remarks delivered to Israel in the past few hours, it is too early to gauge the (Israeli) cabinet's response on the ceasefire deal. However, the possibility of an agreement remains alive, as both sides navigate these sensitive negotiations," the official told TRT World on the condition of anonymity.

The official noted that the Palestinian group's remarks on the deal's outline have been communicated to Israel through mediators.

"The ceasefire deal is currently being discussed, and there are two parties to this," the official added.

"Hamas wants a cessation of all hostilities and a full withdrawal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in a temporary ceasefire. Washington continues to push for a middle-way."

The official did not elaborate on what could be the possible middle path on the deal announced by US President Joe Biden that he said was an Israeli initiative. Tel Aviv has been sending mixed signals on the ceasefire deal plan.

"Pressure within Gaza has mounted on Hamas to make the ceasefire plan work, the official claimed.

Israeli officials are presently examining Hamas' response, which has been initially described as "positive", but whether PM Netanyahu can garner his cabinet's support for advancing the negotiations "remains to be seen," the State Department official added.

Attempt to bridge gaps

On Wednesday, Israel confirmed that it was "evaluating" Hamas "comments" on a deal to free hostages in the Palestinian territory and would reply.

With the death toll mounting and conditions worsening daily for Palestinians in Gaza, both sides are under increased international pressure to agree a ceasefire — more recently based on a roadmap pushed by Biden.

Netanyahu has previously vowed that Israel's Gaza campaign will not end until Hamas' military and governing capabilities are destroyed, a goal called far-fetched by many experts.

Qatar, working closely with the United States, has been leading mediation efforts.

"We exchanged some ideas with the mediator brothers with the aim of stopping the aggression against our Palestinian people," a Hamas statement said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu's office and the Mossad intelligence service confirmed the new approach almost straight away.

"The hostages deal mediators have conveyed to the negotiating team Hamas' remarks on the outline of the hostages deal. Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators," said an Israeli statement.

Hamas resistance group said its leader Ismail Haniyeh conducted calls with Qatari and Egyptian mediators as well as Turkish officials around "new ideas" to reach truce deal to end war in Gaza.

Biden said the plan he proposed on May 31 originated with Israel. It includes a six-week ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and Gaza's reconstruction. It would be the first truce since a week-long pause in fighting in November that saw more than 100 hostages freed and Palestinians released from Israeli jails.

Reignite international focus

Hamas has stated that its surprise offensive on October 7 was a response to Israeli actions at Al Aqsa Mosque, violence by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank, and to reignite international focus on the Palestinian issue.

In a wide-ranging assault, Hamas fighters infiltrated up to 22 locations outside Gaza, reaching as far as 24 kilometres from the Gaza fence. They killed numerous soldiers as well as Israeli settlers as Israel's military scrambled to respond which became a botched attempt leading to deaths by friendly fire.

During their return to Gaza, the fighters took approximately 240 hostages, including Israeli military personnel and civilians. Dozens of these captives were later exchanged for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Some 116 remain in Gaza including 42, the Israeli army says are dead, many reportedly in indiscriminate Israeli bombardment.

In the aftermath, Israel launched extensive bombardments on Gaza from air, land, and seam killing nearly 38,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, with more than 87,000 wounded.

The relentless attacks have also displaced nearly 90 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

On top of international criticism, Netanyahu faces intense domestic pressure to secure the release of remaining hostages, as well as having to prepare for potential conflict with Hezbollah on the Lebanon front.

He has said military action is the best way to put pressure on Hamas, however.

But his generals are reportedly in favour of a truce.

The New York Times this week quoted Israeli security officials as saying top generals — low on ammo and morale — see truce as the best way to secure the release of remaining hostages, even if Israel's war goals are not all met.