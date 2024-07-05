America is celebrating July 4th with fireworks lighting up the sky and families gathering for barbecues, yet for Palestinian-Americans, the day carries a significant weight amid Israel's ongoing war in besieged Gaza — now in its 273rd day.

In the bustling city of Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the US, Palestinian-American families observe the holiday with a mix of pride and reflection.

Sarah Ahmed, a homemaker and second-generation Palestinian-American, told TRT World, "July 4th is a day to celebrate the freedoms here in the US, but it’s also a reminder of the daily struggles our families face back home in Palestine."

Ahmed, like many others, balances her dual identity with a sense of responsibility.

"We enjoy the fireworks and all the celebrations. But in our minds, we're thinking about Gaza. The contrast between the liberty in the US and the brutal war back home face is heartbreaking," she said.

Community gatherings and solidarity

For many Palestinian-Americans, the Fourth of July is an opportunity to gather and express solidarity with those in Gaza.

In cities like Chicago and New York, community centres and mosques host events that blend traditional American celebrations with cultural expressions of Palestinian heritage.

Adam Mansour, a local community member in Paterson, New Jersey, describes their approach: "We have games for the kids, but we also take time to educate and raise awareness about the situation in Gaza.

It's important to celebrate our American identity while not forgetting what people in Gaza have been through the better part of this year."

Related Tens of thousands protest across North America in solidarity with Palestine

This year Fourth of July serves as a moment for political reflection among Palestinian Americans, especially in light of recent conflicts in Gaza. Many see parallels between America's fight for independence and Palestine's ongoing struggle for liberation.

Hasan Abbas, a school teacher and a Palestinian-American, articulates this sentiment: "The ideals of liberty and justice that July 4th represents resonate deeply with the Palestinian experience."

However, it's a reminder of the incomplete journey towards those ideals for Palestinians. As we celebrate American independence, we also advocate for Palestinian self-determination."

Spirit of resilience

Despite the challenges, the spirit of resilience remains strong within the Palestinian-American community.

Events on July 4th often include moments of hope for peace in Gaza. Community leaders and elders lead these moments, emphasising the importance of unity and faith.

Tawfiq Awad, a mental health worker in Dallas, Texas, told TRT World over phone: "We pray for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. We hope for a day when they too can celebrate their independence from Israeli occupation."

As the night sky illuminates all over America with fireworks, and Palestinian Americans join their compatriots across the country to celebrate the liberties of their adopted homeland, they mourn the loss of their Palestinian brethren.

"Our heartfelt desire is for peace to prevail in Gaza, bringing an end to the tragic cycle of suffering and bloodshed. This July 4th, that is our hope for Palestine," Awad said in a sombre note.