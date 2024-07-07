WORLD
Israeli protesters block highways, call for truce to bring back hostages
The demonstrations took place outside parliament members' homes and near the border of Gaza.
Marking nine months since the war began, Israeli protesters demanded PM Netanyahu's resignation and a ceasefire to secure the return of hostages held by Hamas. / Photo: AFP
July 7, 2024

Marking nine months since the war in Gaza started, Israeli protesters blocked highways across the country on Sunday, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down and pushing for a ceasefire that could bring back hostages held by Hamas.

The demonstrations come as international mediators have renewed efforts to broker a deal, with Hamas over the weekend appearing to have dropped a key demand for an Israeli commitment to end the war, according to Egyptian and Hamas officials who spoke to The Associated Press. This could deliver the first pause in fighting since November and set the stage for further talks.

Israel launched a brutal war on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across the border into southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's air and ground assaults have killed over 38,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the territory.

Sunday’s “Day of Disruption” started at 6:29 AM, the moment that Hamas fighters launched the first rockets toward Israel in October. Protesters blocked main roads and demonstrated outside of the homes of members of Israel’s parliament.

Near the border with Gaza, Israeli protestors released 1,500 black and yellow balloons to symbolise those who were killed and abducted.

Hannah Golan said she came to protest the “devastating abandonment of our communities by our government.” She added: “It’s nine months today, to this black day, and still nobody in our government takes responsibility."

About 120 hostages remain in custody after more than 100 hostages were released as part of a November ceasefire deal. Israel has already concluded that more than 40 of the remaining hostages are dead, and fears spread the number may grow as the war drags on.

The Israeli prime minister had previously said he was open to pausing the war as part of a hostage deal, but added that Israel would press on until it reached its goals of destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and bringing all hostages home.

