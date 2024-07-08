WORLD
Israeli assault could push Gaza ceasefire talks back to square one: Hamas
Hamas says it has shown "flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement" and urges mediators to end what it called "Netanyahu's tricks and crimes".
Israeli military expanded its northern evacuation order, displacing thousands of Palestinians. / Photo: Reuters
July 8, 2024

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said that Israel's military actions in Gaza could push mediated ceasefire talks back to square one, the Palestinian resistance group said on its Telegram channel.

The Israeli prime minister "continues to place more obstacles in front of the negotiations," Hamas said on Monday.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of escalating "his aggression and crimes against our people" in what it said were "attempts to forcibly displace them in order to thwart all efforts to reach an agreement".

The devastating war in the Palestinian territory is nine months old, but back-and-forth negotiations, which have lasted nearly as long, have failed to end it.

As heavy battles raged in Gaza City on Monday, the Israeli military expanded its evacuation order in the territory's north, leaving thousands of Palestinians on the move.

'Netanyahu's tricks and crimes'

Netanyahu's office reiterated in a statement on Sunday that "any deal will allow Israel to return and fight until all the goals of the war are achieved".

With the exception of a one-week truce in November, which saw 80 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, talks have repeatedly foundered over differences between the parties.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar were due to host new meetings this week, according to officials.

An official with knowledge of the mediation said US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns would also go to Qatar this week.

Hamas has signalled it would drop its demand on a "complete" ceasefire, a demand Israel has repeatedly rejected.

In its statement on Monday, the resistance group said it had shown "flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement" and urged mediators to end what it called "Netanyahu's tricks and crimes".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
