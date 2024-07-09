The world's youngest chess grandmaster, 13-year-old Turkish player Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, has achieved a stunning victory by checkmating Magnus Carlsen, the player known as the 'greatest of all time’.

Erdogmus defeated the chess legend in an online 'blitz' tournament on Monday where each player had only one minute, with a checkmate in just 41.2 seconds.

In September, Erdogmus will represent Türkiye at the Chess Olympiad as the youngest player in the national team.

Erdogmus began playing chess while in kindergarten and achieved his first major success by winning the European Age Group Championship at the age of 8 in 2019.

At the age of 11, in November 2022, he became the world’s youngest International Master (IM).

At the age of 12 years and 9 months, Erdogmus earned the grandmaster (GM) title, becoming the fourth youngest player in history to do so.

He is now listed by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) as the world’s youngest GM, making him one of the youngest grandmasters in chess history.