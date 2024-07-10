WORLD
France's arrest of pro-Palestinian political scientist sparks backlash
Burgat, a renowned political scientist who supports the cause of besieged Gaza, was placed in custody over alleged “advocacy of terrorism".
The European Jewish Organisation filed a complaint about Burgat, an expert on the Arab world and Islamophobia, / Photo: AA
July 10, 2024

The arrest of pro-Palestinian political scientist Francois Burgat in France has sparked a strong backlash in the country.

Burgat, a renowned political scientist who supports the cause of besieged Gaza, was placed in custody over alleged “advocacy of terrorism,” his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The European Jewish Organisation filed a complaint against Burgat, an expert on the Arab world and Islamophobia, for reposting a post on X this Jan. 2, Rafik Chekkat told Anadolu.

Burgat, 76, was released late in the afternoon of his arrest, Chekkat said on X, calling his arrest “scandalous.”

M’jid El Guerrab, a former member of the French parliament, told Anadolu that people should mobilise and speak up about this “unacceptable” custody and “harassment.”

Philosopher Joel Roman, a former editor-in-chief of Esprit magazine, called the idea of putting Burgat into custody “senseless.”

“I know him a little bit, and in no case can Francois Burgat be suspected of advocacy of terrorism,” he said.

Witch hunt

Vincent Geisser, the director of research at Paris’ National Scientific Research Center, called the arrest “shameful,” saying it was like a “witch hunt.”

Citing Burgat’s 40 years in service of the French Republic, Geisser called on all his colleagues to express their “individual or collective solidarity.”

Burgat has openly expressed his support for Gaza and said in a post on X earlier this year that he has “infinitely more respect and appreciation for the leaders of Hamas than the leaders of the state of Israel.”

He has also criticised France's stance on Hamas, calling it a capitulation to US and Israeli policy.

