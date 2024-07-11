TÜRKİYE
Türkiye continues to fight against terrorism: Defence ministry
Since January 1, 2024, a total of 1,355 terrorists, including 632 in northern Iraq and 723 in northern Syria, have been neutralised.
The Turkish Armed Forces continues to support humanitarian aid activities and combat forest fires in coordination with relevant institutions. / Photo: AA Archive
July 11, 2024

On the International Day of Remembrance on the Srebrenica Genocide, Türkiye Ministry of National Defence has paid tribute to the victims who were brutally massacred 29 years ago.

The ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Turkish Armed Forces continues their relentless operations against terrorism. In the last week alone, 28 terrorists were neutralised.

Since January 1, 2024, a total of 1,355 terrorists, including 632 in northern Iraq and 723 in northern Syria, have been neutralised.

Weapons and materials were seized during operations in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq.

With unprecedented measures in place, 338 individuals attempting to cross borders illegally were apprehended in the past week, including 3 terrorist organisation members.

Additionally, 929 individuals were prevented from crossing. Since January 1, a total of 6,367 individuals have been apprehended, and 64,362 prevented from crossing illegally. Over 38 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in recent operations.

F-16 Procurement

During the NATO State and Government Leaders Summit in the United States, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, who accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed questions regarding the status of the F-16 discussions.

According to the ministry sources, contracts have been signed, and detailed work continues through meetings between delegations.

"This process involves many factors, and technical details will also be discussed during the summit. The specifics of the decisions made will be shared with the public in due course," sources said.

The sources also addressed inquiries about the current status of Operation Claw-Lock.

"Operation Claw-Lock continues successfully as planned, being unconventional, unpredictable, rapid, and continuous. The operation is nearing its final phase. In response, the terrorist organisation, realising its imminent end, has resorted to disinformation," ministry sources said.

"The blood-stained terrorists, who burn forests, use local populations as human shields, and booby-trap residential areas with improvised explosive devices, are engaging in black propaganda to falsely accuse the Turkish Armed Forces of these actions and mislead the international community. These efforts are futile. The terrorist organisation will not escape its impending end."

Regarding the Turkish-American Defence Partnership Enhancement Working Group Meeting,

"The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Turkish and American defence industry entities and how the resulting benefits could contribute to strengthening NATO," stated the ministry sources.

Cyprus Peace Operation

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, several programs have been coordinated, including official ceremonies, memorial marches, port visits by TCG Anadolu and 50 ships, air shows, and more. Commemorative stamps and coins will also be issued.

A 50th Anniversary Exhibition will open at the Turkish Cypriot History, Culture, and National Struggle Museum in Nicosia from July 20 to September 30, with a “Dawn Watch” event on July 19 at the Yavuz Landing Beach in Kyrenia.

The ministry continues to enhance the effectiveness and deterrence of the Turkish Armed Forces with indigenous defence industry products.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
