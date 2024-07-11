Work has begun on reviving the Black Sea grain initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and regional and global issues.

Türkiye continues its efforts to end the conflict that began in February 2022 for a just peace, Erdogan told Zelenskyy during the closed-door meeting.

Erdogan said Ankara is ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

Ankara has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end fighting through negotiations.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022.

The efforts led to the landmark grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Türkiye's "indispensable" role in peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday lauded Türkiye's role in peace efforts since the Ukraine war began, emphasising President Erdogan's unique success in brokering a grain deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Orban highlighted Erdogan's diplomatic achievements in a video on his social media account following their meeting on the sidelines of NATO's 75th anniversary event in Washington.

Hungarian premier described his own diplomatic visits to Ukraine, Russia, and China as a "peace mission," and said his efforts continued by engaging with Erdogan.

The war in Ukraine has reached a brutal level, making peace initiatives essential, Orban stated.

Commending Türkiye's "indispensable" role in peace talks, he noted Erdogan's unique success in negotiating the Black Sea grain deal. "President Erdogan was the only successful statesman who was able to conclude a Russian-Ukrainian agreement," he added.

Despite the significant divide between the warring parties, Orban stressed joint efforts by peace advocates could advance towards a resolution, asking the Turkish president to support Hungary's peace mission.