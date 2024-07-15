WORLD
Who shot Trump and what do we know about the shooter?
A young man who was bullied in school and seen as a misfit will be remembered in history for an act that nearly killed a US presidential candidate.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump, was good at studies and loved studying history. / Others
July 15, 2024

The man who nearly killed Donald Trump by shooting at him from a rooftop when the former US president was addressing a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, has been identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park.

The attack, which shook the country, left one rally attendee dead and two others wounded

According to the FBI investigation, Crooks was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. Soon after firing a volley of shots -- one of the bullets brushing Trump's right ear -- a Secret Service sniper killed Crooks.

Crooks neighbours and community members in Bethel Park are in a shock, unable to comprehend how a seemingly introvert young man could carry out such a reprehensible act.

Identity and Background

US law enforcement agencies did not find any proof of identification from Crooks' body. Later, using DNA and facial recognition technology, he was identified.

In 2022, Crooks had graduated from Bethel Park High School, winning a $500 prize for maths and science. He worked in a local nursing home kitchen and was a registered Republican, although he had also donated $15 to the liberal campaign group ActBlue in 2021.

Crooks held a membership at the Clairton Sportsmen's Club, a local shooting club known for its extensive facilities. The club's attorney, Robert S Bootay III, condemned the violence, stating that the organisation fully admonished Crooks' actions.

Investigators believe the rifle used in the attack was purchased by Crooks' father. The suspect was reportedly wearing a T-shirt from Demolition Ranch, a YouTube channel focusing on firearms and demolition.

Investigation and Motive

Authorities are still working to determine Crooks' motive. FBI Pittsburgh special agent in charge, Kevin Rojek, indicated that the investigation could take months. Crooks' family is cooperating with investigators, according to the FBI.

Local police sealed off the road to Crooks' home, and a bomb investigation is underway following the discovery of suspicious devices in his vehicle. The area remains tightly controlled, with only residents allowed in or out.

Community Reactions

His high school experience was disrupted by the pandemic, leading to limited interactions with peers during his sophomore and junior years.

Former classmates and community members are expressing shock and disbelief. Some remember Crooks as a quiet student who was passionate about history and government, while others described him as a loner who was bullied. He had tried out for the school’s rifle team but did not make it.

Crooks was poised to reach a significant political milestone: voting in his first presidential election. Living in a crucial swing state, Crooks had already shown interest in politics, making a small political donation as a teenager and registering to vote just a week after turning 18.

Law enforcement has yet to uncover any social media posts or writings that reveal Crooks’ motive.

