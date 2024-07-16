TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan slams NATO allies' support for PKK terrorists
'You can see that the weapons reluctantly given to our country by our allies are found in the (PKK) separatist terrorist organisation's shelters,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye's Erdogan slams NATO allies' support for PKK terrorists
In his address, Erdogan also stressed that Türkiye "cannot be squeezed into a single bloc due to its geographical, human, economic, and historical ties." / Photo: AA
July 16, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Türkiye's NATO allies for their lacklustre support of the country's counterterrorism efforts against the PKK terrorist organisation.

"You can see that the weapons reluctantly given to our country by our allies are found in the (PKK) separatist terrorist organisation's shelters," Erdogan said in a statement following a Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday.

The statement echoed Erdogan's address to the NATO leaders' summit last week, marking the alliance's 75th anniversary, during which he condemned the relations some members have fostered with the PKK.

"We cannot accept the distorted relationship that some of our allies have established with the PYD-YPG, the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation," he said on X on Friday, urging a shift away from policies harming NATO's unity and integrity.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedErdogan calls for unity, solidarity against terrorism at NATO summit

'We do not turn our back to the East'

In his address, Erdogan stressed that Türkiye "cannot be squeezed into a single bloc due to its geographical, human, economic, and historical ties."

“We cannot let others restrict us to their limited frameworks. We do not turn our back to the East in favour of the West, nor do we disregard the West in favour of the East.”

The Turkish president also called for peaceful resolutions to conflicts through negotiation and mutual dialogues, expressing that it is "beneficial to open the clenched fists."

On Israel's brutal war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 284th day, Erdogan was unequivocal: "As long as Israel's policy of massacre, occupation, and genocide in Gaza and other Palestinian territories continues, we will not change our position on this country."

The president reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestine, adding that Israel and its allies "feed on blood, tears, and occupation."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us