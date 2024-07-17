WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden signals he may quit presidential race if 'medical condition' emerges
In the interview with BET News, US President Joe Biden acknowledges his poor debate performance against rival Donald Trump and signals he may withdraw if a "medical condition" emerges.
Biden's full interview will air on Wednesday night, in the middle of the third day of the Republican National Convention. / Photo: AFP
July 17, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if a "medical condition” emerged.

Biden made the remarks in a video clip from an interview with Ed Gordon of BET News, set to air later on Wednesday.

The Democratic President was asked if there was any reason that would make him reconsider staying in the presidential race.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged... if doctors came to me and said, 'you got this problem, that problem,'" Biden said in response.

A growing number of Democrats in Congress are publicly calling on Biden to end his reelection bid after the 81-year-old incumbent's halting debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

In the interview, Biden appears to acknowledged his poor performance.

"I made a serious mistake in the whole debate," he said.

"When I originally ran, you may remember, Ed, I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move from this, pass it on to someone else," he told Gordon.

"But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided," he said.

"And quite frankly, I think, the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom. And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact that [unintelligible] we couldn’t get it done."

"But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that," Biden said.

Democrats hold 213 seats in the US House of Representatives and control the US Senate with 51 seats, including three independents who caucus with the party.

While many lawmakers have expressed unease with Biden's continued candidacy, others have steadfastly backed the incumbent's plans.

Biden's full interview is set to air on Wednesday night at 10 pm ET (0200 GMT), in the middle of the third day of the Republican National Convention.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
