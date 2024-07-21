WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bangladesh's top court to rule on job quota system amid nationwide protests
The quota system is seen as a major source of frustration for young graduates grappling with a severe job crisis.
Bangladesh's top court to rule on job quota system amid nationwide protests
Protesters shield themselves with a metal sheet during a clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television as violence erupts across the country. / Photo: Reuters
July 21, 2024

Bangladesh's top court is due to rule on the future of civil service hiring rules that sparked nationwide clashes between police and university students, killing at least 133 people.

What began as a protest against politicised admission quotas for sought-after government jobs snowballed this week into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

Soldiers are patrolling cities across Bangladesh after riot police failed to restore order, while a nationwide internet blackout since Thursday has drastically restricted the flow of information to the outside world.

The Supreme Court was meeting later on Sunday to issue a verdict on whether to abolish the contentious job quotas.

Hasina, whose opponents accuse her government of bending the judiciary to her will, hinted to the public this week that the scheme would be scrapped.

But after the mounting crackdown and a rising death toll, a favourable verdict is unlikely to mollify white-hot public anger.

"It's not about the rights of the students anymore," business owner Hasibul Sheikh, 24, said at the scene of a Saturday street protest, held in the capital Dhaka in defiance of a nationwide curfew.

"Our demand is one point now, and that's the resignation of the government."

The catalyst for this month's unrest is a system that reserves more than half of civil service posts for specific groups, including children of veterans from the country's 1971 independence war against Pakistan.

Critics say the scheme benefits families loyal to Hasina, 76, who has ruled the country since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.

Hasina's government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including by the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.

RelatedShoot-on-sight orders in Bangladesh as army patrols Dhaka streets

'Made the situation worse'

With Bangladesh unable to provide adequate employment opportunities for its 170 million people, the quota scheme is a pronounced source of resentment among young graduates facing an acute job crisis.

Hasina inflamed tensions this month by likening protesters to the Bangladeshis who had collaborated with Pakistan during the country's independence war.

"Rather than try to address the protesters' grievances, the government's actions have made the situation worse," Crisis Group's Asia director Pierre Prakash said.

Hasina had been due to leave the country on Sunday for a diplomatic tour to Spain and Brazil but abandoned her plans after a week of escalating violence.

Since Tuesday at least 133 people, including several police officers, have been killed in clashes around the country, according to a count of victims reported by police and hospitals.

The US State Department warned Americans on Saturday not to travel to Bangladesh and said it would begin removing some diplomats and their families from the country due to the civil unrest.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us