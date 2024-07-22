WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's top court puts discriminatory order against eateries on hold
Last week, police in India's Uttar Pradesh ordered all eateries along the pilgrimage route to display the names of their owners and later extended it across the state.
India's top court puts discriminatory order against eateries on hold
The bench, however, clarified that the eateries should display the type of food being served. / Photo: AP
July 22, 2024

India's Supreme Court has put on hold directives issued by authorities in two Indian states for eateries to identify their owners.

The court passed the interim order on Monday while issuing notice on a batch of petitions challenging the government directives, according to the legal news website Livelaw.

The bench, however, clarified that the eateries should display the type of food being served.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India's largest socio-religious Muslim organisation, expressed concern about the order in the northern Uttar Pradesh state and Uttarakhand, asking eateries including roadside carts to display the names of their owners to "avoid confusion" during a Hindu holy pilgrimage when thousands of worshippers will make the journey on foot.

Last week, police in the Uttar Pradesh state's Muzaffarnagar district initially ordered all eateries along the pilgrimage route to display the names of their owners.

Days later, the state government had extended the controversial order across the state, according to local media.

RelatedIndian Muslim group condemns 'discriminatory' eateries order

Hindu pilgrimage

Police in Haridwar in neighbouring Uttarakhand’s Haridwar issued similar directions Friday.

Opposition leaders have criticised the government for the order.

A minister from Uttar Pradesh, however, defended the government's stance as a "matter of social harmony."

The yearly pilgrimage takes place from July 22 to Aug. 2, which is the Hindu holy month of Sawan. Hindu pilgrims trek for days or weeks at a time to pilgrimage spots along the sacred Ganges river to gather water to be offered at Shiva temples.

Usually, police are called in to keep the peace and traffic restrictions are in place. However, there have been reports of violence and vandalism in recent years as a result of the lack of crowd management as huge groups of young men pass through popular cities, sometimes walking in the centre of the road.

RelatedMuslim representation in India's government falls, but hope persists
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us