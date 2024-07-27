TÜRKİYE
Türkiye pioneers new smart drug study for lymphoma patients
Drug to be applied to special subtype of lymphoma patients, says doctor at Ankara University Faculty of Medicine.
The Phase-1 Clinical Research Center began operating nearly seven months ago at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine.lymphoma. / Photo: AA
July 27, 2024

Türkiye has become one of the first countries to initiate volunteer screenings for a new international "smart drug" study for the subtype of lymphoma - a cancer that begins in the cells of the lymph system.

The Phase-1 Clinical Research Center began operating nearly seven months ago at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine.

Hakan Ergun, a doctor and head of the research center, said that the center received its first clinical study in the international arena in a very short time.

"Our first study at our center has been initiated for a 'smart drug' application for lymphoma patients who do not respond to treatment. This covers a special subtype of lymphoma,” said Ergun.

He said the drug is applied to patients who have previously received at least two different treatments but have not received a response.

“We are conducting clinical trials of this. We are conducting our screenings on patients who suffer from this disease and have a high potential to benefit from the treatment,” he said.

RelatedTurkish expert develops ‘Transparent imaging’ technology for the cancer

First in the world

Ergun said the international study was initiated simultaneously in three centers in Türkiye which was done for the first time in the world.

"We are currently one of the three centers in Türkiye that have initiated clinical studies on this treatment. We are also proud to be the first in the world, and centers from different countries will also participate in this clinical study later,” he added.

Noting that clinical studies can take years, he expressed hope that patients will benefit from treatments developed for the studies.

“Of course, our patients participating in the clinical study gain a great advantage regarding the supply of the drug during the period they respond to the treatment,” he added.

He said it is a pleasure and honor to carry out the studies that would benefit patients.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
