Extreme heatwave triggers orange alert in 13 French regions
Temperatures are expected to range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.
The heat, mainly affecting the south, will also spread to northern regions. / Others
July 28, 2024

A heat wave has triggered an orange alert in 13 regions of France.

The French Meteorological Service, Meteo France, issued a warning on Sunday regarding the high temperatures expected to affect regions, including Savoie, Landes, Gironde, Dordogne, Gers, Lot, Haute-Garonne, Tarn, and Haute-Corse.

It was noted that the heat, which will predominantly affect the south of the country, will also spread to northern regions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius (95F to 100F) at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.

Weather forecasts suggest that Europe is experiencing its hottest summer yet.

The impact of these conditions on the Olympic Games in Paris, which will continue until August 11, has been a topic of concern.

RelatedWorld's hottest day ever recorded on July 21: climate monitor
