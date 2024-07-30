WORLD
3 MIN READ
US anti-Muslim incidents rise by 70% in first half of 2024: CAIR
Human rights advocates report a global rise in anti-Muslim hate and anti-Palestinian sentiment in the wake of Israel's war on Gaza.
US anti-Muslim incidents rise by 70% in first half of 2024: CAIR
CAIR says it compiles numbers by reviewing public statements and videos as well as reports from public calls, emails and an online complaint system. / Photo: AP Archive
July 30, 2024

Discrimination and attacks against Muslims and Palestinians have risen by about 70 percent in the US in the first half of 2024 amid heightened anti-Muslim hate due to Israel's war in Gaza, the Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group said.

Human rights advocates have reported a global rise in anti-Muslim hate and anti-Palestinian sentiment since the eruption in October of the Israel's war which has killed tens of thousands civilians and caused a humanitarian crisis.

In the first six months of 2024, CAIR said it received 4,951 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents, a rise of nearly 70 percent compared with the same period in 2023.

Most of the complaints were in the categories of immigration and asylum, employment discrimination, education discrimination and hate crimes, CAIR said.

In 2023, CAIR documented 8,061 such complaints in the whole year, including about 3,600 in the last three months after the war broke out.

RelatedIslamophobia: from crusaders, to colonialists, to cartoonists

Alarming US incidents in the last nine months include the fatal October stabbing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American child in Illinois, the February stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas, the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont in November and the attempted drowning of a three-year-old Palestinian-American girl in May.

There have been numerous protests in the US, Israel's no-matter-what ally, against the war in Gaza since October. The CAIR report noted the crackdown by police and university authorities on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campuses.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says that Israel's brutal military offensive on the enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

CAIR says it compiles numbers by reviewing public statements and videos as well as reports from public calls, emails and an online complaint system. It also contacts people whose incidents are reported by media.

RelatedTwitter hate: 86 percent of anti-Muslim content comes from US, UK, India
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us