UN Security Council members have condemned the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran, while permanent representatives of the US and UK blamed Iran for destabilising the region.

The Council convened for an emergency session on Wednesday on the killing of Haniyeh at the request of Iran, which Russia, Algeria and China supported.

Speaking at the session, Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong said China strongly condemns the assassination of Haniyeh.

Calling the incident "a blatant attempt to sabotage peace efforts," Cong stressed that "China is deeply worried about an exacerbation of the upheaval in the region that this incident may trigger."

Similarly, Algeria's envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, said: "We are on the precipice of catastrophe," adding that Israel's attack was "an act of terror" that violated international law and the sovereignty of Iran.

"This is not merely an attack on one man. It is a vicious assault on the very foundations of diplomatic relations, the sanctity of state sovereignty and the principles that underpin our global order," he said.

Related Netanyahu says ready for 'every scenario' after murdering Haniyeh in Iran

'Where will this madness end?'

Bendjama strongly condemned the "terrorist act perpetrated by the Israeli occupying power."

Saying that Israel's "blotchy, scorched-earth policy" is leading to a "tide of violence flooding Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and now the Islamic Republic of Iran," he asked: "Where will this madness end?"

He also called on the international community not to remain silent "as innocent blood is spilt and international law is shredded to pieces. With utmost urgency, we call for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of the inhuman Gaza blockade."

Echoing Algeria, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, reiterated his country's condemnation of the assassination of Haniyeh, adding the consequences of the attack are "dangerous" for the entire region.

"This is a serious blow, primarily to mediation negotiations between Hamas and Israel focused on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and Ismail Haniyeh was a direct participant in this. We must all understand this," Polyansky said.

Saying the attack is an attempt to drag Iran into "an atmosphere in the region that is already at the boiling point," the Russian envoy said, "the heinous practice of targeted assassination of high-profile political and military figures is bringing the Middle East to the brink of a region-wide war."

Calling on all sides to refrain from a full-scale regional war, Polyansky reiterated the need for the full and comprehensive implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.

The resolution calls for the full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon to be replaced by Lebanese and UNIFIL forces deployed to southern Lebanon, and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Related Haniyeh's assassination puts a damper on Iran's military machismo

US, UK blame Iran

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood told the Council that "Israel has a right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah and other terrorists."

Wood emphasised that Iran must comply with Security Council resolutions and that the Council should consider additional measures against Iran's actions that threaten regional peace and security. He also said that the US had no connection to Haniyeh's death.

"A broader war is neither imminent nor inevitable," said Wood, adding that Iran and the "terrorist proxies" it supports constantly trigger the risk of regional conflict.

UK envoy Barbara Woodward also emphasised that increasing violence is in no one's interest.

Urging calm and immediate restraint, Woodward said: "Long-term peace will not be secured by bombs and bullets."

She noted that the Houthi group continued their attacks on Israel and said this must end.

She also reaffirmed the UK's unwavering commitment to Israel's security, saying that Israel has the right to self-defence.