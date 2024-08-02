A deep-pocketed pro-Israel super PAC that helped defeat one member of the congressional group known as the Squad is now pushing to oust another — Missouri Democrat Cori Bush.

Bush, of St. Louis, has been a vocal critic of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, calling it an "ethnic cleansing campaign," and she was among the few House members who opposed a resolution supporting Israel.

She boycotted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress last week, calling him a "war criminal."

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's [AIPAC] super political action committee, United Democracy Project, has spent more than $8.4 million to unseat Bush in her August 6 Democratic primary against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, according to federal campaign finance records.

"AIPAC's grassroots members are proud to support strong pro-Israel progressive Democrats like Wesley Bell," an AIPAC statement to The Associated Press read.

"Cori Bush has been one of the most hostile critics of Israel since she came to Congress in 2021 and has actively worked to undermine mainstream Democratic support for the US-Israel relationship."

Pro-peace, anti-war, pro-humanity

The race points yet again to the complications the war in Gaza has caused for Democrats in this year's elections, with core constituencies at odds over how President Joe Biden's administration has responded.

The disagreement has implications up and down the ballot and has already cost one incumbent his seat.

United Democracy Project spent nearly $15 million against progressive US Representative Jamaal Bowman, one of the most vocal critics of the Israeli government in the House, in a June primary election he lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist in New York.

Afterward, AIPAC said the "outcome in this race once again shows that the pro-Israel position is both good policy and good politics — for both parties."

"This is only the beginning," Bush said. "Because if they can unseat me, then they're going to continue to come after more Democrats."

Despite the onslaught of money, Bush said she is confident she has the support of St. Louis voters.

"They know that I've had this same belief, this pro-peace, pro-democracy, pro-diplomacy, anti-war, pro-humanity — I’ve been this person all along," Bush said.

Soon after the Hamas surprise raid on Israel on October 7 last year, Bush wrote on social media that Israel's "collective punishment against Palestinians for Hamas’s actions is a war crime." On October 16, 2023, Bush introduced the Ceasefire Now Resolution, which called for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire amid Israel's war on Gaza.

Her comments prompted backlash.

Not long after that, Bell announced he was dropping his plans to run for the Senate against incumbent Republican Josh Hawley to instead challenge Bush in the congressional primary.

Multi-pronged attack

AIPAC isn't alone in seeking Bush's ouster.

DMFI PAC, which supports pro-Israeli Democrats, is funding TV ads supporting Bell and Yassamin Ansari, an Arizona Democrat running in the primary to replace Representative Ruben Gallego.

Conversely, nearly two dozen progressive groups have come together to support Bush and other Squad members.

The coalition, called Reject AIPAC, includes Jewish peace organisations and Arab American and Muslim groups that have been organising since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Bush also is getting moral support from several key Democratic congressional leaders. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar are among those who have endorsed Bush.

But the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has stayed out of the Missouri race, with no contributions listed for either Bush or Bell.