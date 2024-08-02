TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams Israeli FM's baseless remarks targeting President Erdogan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has slammed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's recent post targeting Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it "a complete sickness". / Photo: AA Archive
August 2, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has slammed Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's recent post targeting Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it "a complete sickness".

"Israel Katz’s obsession with constantly targeting our country and our esteemed President with his delusions, instead of fulfilling his duties as Foreign Minister, is a complete sickness," Fidan said in a statement on X on Friday.

"This individual, whose existence in the cabinet is solely dedicated to spewing slander and lies, is a monument to the impudence and brazenness of the genocidal Netanyahu government," Fidan added.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also denounced Katz's post targeting Erdogan, saying, Türkiye has nothing to learn from "bloodthirsty genocidal murderers".

"There is nothing our President or our country can learn from bloodthirsty genocidal murderers like you! The massacres you have committed against our Palestinian brothers and sisters, as well as the disgraceful genocide you have perpetrated, will one day be held to account," Altun said in a statement on X on Friday.

"The more you utter Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s name with your filthy mouth, which drains the blood of innocents, the more decisively we will support and stand behind him," Altun stated.

'Barbarism and genocide'

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Friday also criticised Israel's foreign minister for comments directed at President Erdogan.

"Those who massacre innocent children and civilians in occupied Gaza are not allowed to mention Türkiye [and] the name of our President or the concept of freedom and democracy," Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said in a statement on X.

Separately, Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan's foreign policy advisor, said: "You are the dirty face of a murderous government. It is not your place to mention the name of Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

He noted their "barbarism and genocide" will be the end of Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
