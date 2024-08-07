A leaked video has emerged that shows Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee from Gaza in the notorious Israeli detention camp, Sde Teiman.

The footage from surveillance cameras, aired by Israeli Channel 12, shows a group of Israeli reservist soldiers picking a detainee out of more than 30 others, who are all laid on the ground blindfolded.

The detainee is then taken to a corner.

"It is clear that they know about the surveillance cameras and try to hide their act with shields," the report said. "The video contains a documentation to the felony of the reservists: the act of sodomy in these circumstances."

The report said the detainee was bleeding and was taken to hospital after several hours, where his condition was described as "complex".

"The injury was caused by the insertion of an object," the channel said, quoting a medical report.

Following the arrest of nine soldiers for committing the act on July 29, Israeli right-wing protesters, including politicians, broke into two military bases in southern and central Israel.

Israeli military prosecution claims it is still investigating the incident but has not filed any charges against the accused.

In recent months, numerous reports have emerged of mass abuse of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza at the Sde Teiman prison in the Negev desert, southern Israel.

Israeli authorities often claim to investigate the incidents, but tangible results are rarely seen.

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7 and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.