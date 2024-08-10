The Israeli army is targeting schools that provide shelter to displaced Palestinians in Gaza City systematically to rob them of any stability, according to EuroMed Monitor, a human rights organisation.

In eight days, Israeli air strikes hit nine schools in Gaza City sheltering displaced people, killing 79 and injuring 143—mainly women and children, the Geneva-based rights group said on Friday.

Many victims remain trapped under the rubble due to inadequate rescue equipment.

On Saturday, Israeli air strikes hit Al Tabaeen school in Gaza's Al Sahaba area, killing more than 100 Palestinians, bringing the total number of those killed to 179 as of August 10.

The Israeli army admitted responsibility, calling it a "precise strike", and claimed it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It did not provide evidence and denied the death toll given by Palestinian officials.

On August 8, Israel bombed the Zahraa and Abdul Fattah Hamouda schools in the Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, where thousands of displaced people are housed.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 17 Palestinians and the injuries of dozens more, many of whom were women and children. Sixteen more were reportedly buried under the rubble

On August 4, an Israeli aircraft bombed the Nasr and Hassan Salama schools in Gaza City, killing 30 Palestinians and wounding 19 others.

The day before, Israeli planes attacked four schools in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of eastern Gaza that were being used as shelter centres; 17 Palestinians were killed, and 60 others were injured in the attack.

Earlier this month, Israeli aircraft bombed the Dalal al Maghribi school in eastern Gaza, leaving 15 dead and 29 injured.

Euro-Med's initial findings suggest the Israeli army deliberately targeted remaining shelters to deny Palestinians refuge following the extensive destruction of homes, schools, and public facilities over the past ten months.

In its crime of genocide, ongoing since 7 October, Israel has adopted a systematic policy of targeting the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, in blatant disregard of the civilian protections mandated by international humanitarian law. - Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

The continued bombing of shelters, including UNRWA schools, reflects a strategy aimed at stripping Palestinians of any remaining security and stability, according to the non-profit organisation.

Despite appeals on Thursday from mediators, including Egypt, the US, and Qatar, to stop hostilities, reach a ceasefire, and a hostage exchange agreement, Israel persists with its deadly offensive on Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught against Gaza has killed nearly 39,800 people since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

