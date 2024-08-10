WORLD
Israeli families accuse Netanyahu of risking captives' lives in Gaza war
Families of Israeli captives urge Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritise a hostage swap deal, while mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US push for immediate negotiation progress.
Netanyahu faces backlash for risking lives in the Gaza hostage situation. / Photo: Reuters
August 10, 2024

Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of gambling with the lives of the detainees and demanded a hostage swap deal that would secure their release, according to media reports.

The families urged on Saturday the Israeli negotiating team, during a news conference, not to give in to Netanyahu amid reports that he is creating obstacles to reaching an agreement, said Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

“Netanyahu continues to gamble with the lives of the detainees to preserve his own rule,” it said.

The relatives demanded a halt to the military operation in Gaza "to preserve the lives of the detainees."

“No deal will be made as long as the military operation in Gaza continues,” they said.

Gaza ceasefire talks

Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators urged Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday to conclude a ceasefire and hostage release deal with no further delays or excuses.

A trilateral joint statement published by the Qatar Amiri Diwan, or the emir's office, said: “There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay.”

The mediators expressed a readiness “to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.”

They also urged Israel and Hamas “to resume urgent discussions on Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.”

Indirect talks mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt have failed to agree on a permanent ceasefire and a hostage-prisoner swap.

A week-long truce in November saw the exchange of some of the estimated 250 hostages who were held during the Hamas incursion in October, in return for Palestinian prisoners.

Tensions between the two sides escalated after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. The resistance group and Iran have blamed Israel for the attack, vowing revenge.

