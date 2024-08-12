The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has sharply criticised the Conservative Party, accusing them of leaving a "legacy of structural racism" within the UK jobs market.

The union said that under Conservative rule, the growth of insecure employment has affected people from Black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds, exacerbating existing inequalities.

According to the TUC, insecure work — such as zero-hour contracts, temporary positions and gig economy roles — has surged nearly three times faster than secure forms of employment between 2011 and 2023.

The union argues that this trend has left millions of workers struggling to make ends meet, with BME communities bearing the brunt of the damage.

"Many families are finding it increasingly difficult to pay their bills and access even basic services."

The union also warned that the frustrations stemming from these economic struggles are being manipulated by far-right groups, who are using the situation to push their "politics of hate and division".

The TUC expressed concern over the rising influence of far-right ideologies in mainstream politics, particularly those propagated by groups like Reform UK and other right-wing influencers.

"We simply cannot allow xenophobic, discriminatory views to be shared as a viable solution to the enormous challenges facing our country," it said.