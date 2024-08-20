WORLD
4 MIN READ
US human rights activist says FBI targeted him over advocacy for Palestine
"Israel can intimidate, it can silence, but it can't win unless we give in to its pressure," says pro-Palestine activist.
US human rights activist says FBI targeted him over advocacy for Palestine
Osama Abuirshaid says he discovered he was on an FBI watchlist during a trip this June, adding that he h ad previously been removed from a watchlist in 2017 but was recently re-added. / Others
August 20, 2024

A US human rights activist reported being placed on a secret watchlist by the FBI due to his pro-Palestinian activism, highlighting tensions between civil liberties and national security measures in the United States.

Osama Abuirshaid told Anadolu Agency that he discovered he was on an FBI watchlist during a trip this June, adding that he had previously been removed from a watchlist in 2017 but was recently re-added.

"The watch list targets what they refer to as ‘suspected’ or ‘’known terrorists. It has a very broad scope. No one knows what the criteria is for anyone to be placed on that list,” he said.

Abuirshaid described the difficulties he faces when travelling, including being unable to check in online or use self-service kiosks at airports. He said he must instead go through a separate security procedure where he is required to provide extensive personal information and undergo thorough baggage searches.

"I missed so many flights. I've been subjected to so much harassment," he said.

RelatedGroup of Muslim Americans sue to end use of secret FBI watchlist

Targeting of US citizens

According to Abuirshaid, a federal agent at the airport explicitly linked his placement on the list to his activism for Palestine and his opposition to what he terms "genocide in Gaza."

He sees his inclusion on the list as an attempt to silence his advocacy for Palestinian rights and his criticism of US policy on Gaza.

“There’s no other way for me to understand it other than that the government trying to silence me and deter me from advocating for Palestine rights," Abuirshaid said.

He attributes the targeting of US citizens to changing public perceptions about Palestinians, particularly noting increased activism in schools and public spaces. “Israel can intimidate, it can silence, but it can’t win unless we give in to its pressure.”

RelatedCAIR sues FBI for harassing activists opposing Israel's war in Gaza

Legal proceeding starts

The activist initiated legal proceedings against his inclusion on the FBI watchlist with the support of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Los Angeles office.

CAIR Los Angeles Legal Director Amr Shabaik said they have documented numerous cases of pro-Palestinian supporters being placed under FBI surveillance since Oct. 7.

He said what federal agents are doing is entirely unlawful.

The FBI's secret watchlist has been a subject of controversy since its existence was revealed by a Swiss hacker in 2019. The list, reportedly containing millions of American Muslims' personal data, allows for increased scrutiny of the individuals listed at airports and other public spaces.

CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell previously told Anadolu Agency that the watchlist has led to severe consequences for some American Muslims, including closed bank accounts and intrusive questioning during travel.

RelatedAmerica's longest-serving Muslim mayor reveals impact of FBI watchlist
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us