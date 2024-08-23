Flydubai and Ethiopian Airlines removed "Somaliland" from their websites after Somalia issued an ultimatum to the carriers, demanding that they not use references to the "unrecognised breakaway region" when booking flights.

Somalia's government, through its Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), sent the warning to Ethiopian Airlines and Flydubai on Wednesday, saying that failing to comply with the directive by August 24, 2024, would result in their being barred from flying over Somalia's airspace.

Somalia's government considers the use of “Somaliland” to refer to the breakaway region in northern Somalia a violation of its sovereignty and a challenge to its territorial integrity.

The region declared independence in 1991 but remains unrecognised internationally.

Somalia's authorities have reiterated that there is no legally recognised state or entity by that name, and all international flights operating in Somalia must respect the country’s territorial boundaries.

“Failure to comply with this directive by August 24, 2024, will result in the immediate suspension of their services in Somali airspace.” the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) said.

When TRT World checked the Ethiopian Airlines website, the Somaliland reference had been removed for the Hergesia airport, which is located in the area claimed by the so-called Somaliland.

Related Ethiopia signs deal with breakaway Somaliland to secure access to Red Sea

Somalia –– Ethiopia tensions

In a statement, SCAA said it had communicated with Ethiopian Airlines about its concerns over sovereignty issues.

"It has come to our attention that, instead of addressing the sovereignty issues outlined in our letter, Ethiopian Airlines has made adjustments to its flight operations by removing references to Somali destinations and retaining only airport codes," the statement said.

Somalia and Ethiopia have been at loggerheads after a deal signed between the breakaway region of Somaliland and Ethiopia granted Addis Ababa access to a port in Somaliland. In return, Ethiopia would recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Türkiye has been mediating between the East African countries. Ankara has tabled a two-pronged framework settlement proposal to douse the tensions.