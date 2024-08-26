WORLD
UN humanitarian operations in Gaza forced to halt: official
The UN says it does not plan to stop operating in Gaza but needs time to figure out how it can continue to bring humanitarian relief to Palestinians while being forced out of Deir al Balah after evacuating from Rafah earlier.
Palestinians receive food aid distributed by United Nations amid Israeli blockade and attacks in Jabalia camp, Gaza on August 24, 2024. / Photo: AA
August 26, 2024

The United Nations said it had been forced to halt its humanitarian operations in Gaza due to a new Israeli evacuation order for the Deir al Balah area, a senior UN official said.

"We are not operating today. As of this morning, we're not operating in Gaza," the official said on Monday, adding that since the start of the war the UN has sometimes had to "delay or take a pause."

"This is not a decision that we're saying we're stopping to operate, but practically we cannot operate," the official said.

According to the official, the UN "had relocated most of our personnel in our operations" to Deir al Balah following a Rafah evacuation order several months ago.

The Israeli military had told people Sunday to "evacuate immediately."

"We need to find solutions," the UN official said. "And if it means that we need to anchor down for 24-48 hours and reset, we do that. But we're not leaving.

"Right now the challenge is to find a place where we can reset and effectively operate."

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 40,435 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

