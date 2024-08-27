WORLD
2 MIN READ
There is risk of nuclear accident at Russia's Kursk nuclear plant: IAEA
Following a visit to Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi warns of an accident risk. Russia maintains Ukraine has been attacking the site.
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), as seen from the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region, Russia August 27, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2024

UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi has said after visiting Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant that there was a risk of a nuclear accident and the situation was serious.

"The danger or possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here," Grossi told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the fact that fighting is taking place in the surrounding Kursk region.

Russia says the plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces that are just 40 km (25 miles) away after carving out a slice of Russian territory this month. Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations.

RelatedRussia accuses Ukraine of trying to strike Kursk nuclear power plant

Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference that the plant was extremely fragile because it had no protective dome.

He said the site was currently still operating very close to normal conditions, but this meant that the situation regarding its security was even more serious.

Russian state nuclear company Rosenergoatom said Grossi had been able to satisfy himself that the plant's Number Three reactor was working at planned capacity, while its fourth reactor has been undergoing scheduled maintenance since Sunday.

He was also shown a new reactor block that is under construction, it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
