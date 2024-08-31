WORLD
Israeli settlers burn crops, attack Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli army also aided the settlers by firing stun grenades and teargas canisters and obstructing Palestinian firefighting and medical teams, Palestinian sources say.
Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have spiked since October 7. / Photo: AA
August 31, 2024

Israeli illegal settlers have assaulted Palestinians and their properties in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli illegal settlers assaulted Palestinians and their properties in different areas across the occupied West Bank on Friday evening.

Settlers set fire to a large area of cultivated land belonging to Palestinians from the village of Burqa, located east of Ramallah. The settlers reportedly came from the nearby settlement outpost of Oz Zion.

Following the attack, the Israeli army entered Burqa, firing stun grenades and teargas canisters at villagers' homes and obstructing Palestinian firefighting teams from reaching the burning land, Wafa reported.

In a separate incident, settlers took control of a spring water source near the village of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

In the eastern occupied West Bank, settlers targeted a Bedouin community northwest of Jericho.

Hassan Malihat, general supervisor of al-Baydar Organisation for Defending Bedouin Rights, stated that settlers attacked the Bedouin community of Arab al-Malihat. He noted that these Bedouin communities have faced repeated attacks by armed settlers, aiming to expel them from their land forcibly.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have spiked since October 7, according to Palestinian sources.

The methods employed by illegal settlers varied from firing live ammunition to beatings, stoning vehicles, and attacking homes, families, and farmers.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and called for the evacuation of all existing settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
