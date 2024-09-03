WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli settlers hold concert, perform rituals at Ibrahimi Mosque site
A video shows illegal Israeli settlers moving musical instruments into the mosque after it was closed off to Palestinian worshippers.
Israeli settlers hold concert, perform rituals at Ibrahimi Mosque site
The Ibrahimi Mosque after Israeli officials hang Israeli flags on its fortification and put a menorah on it in Hebron, West Bank on September 02, 2024. / Photo: AA
September 3, 2024

After closing the Ibrahimi Mosque to Palestinian worshippers, the Israeli army allowed thousands of illegal settlers to hold a concert and perform their rituals at the site in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

A video shared on social media platforms showed Israeli soldiers allowing the settlers to move some musical instruments into the Mosque.

The footage, likely taken by an Israeli settler or soldier, also showed soldiers helping bring some materials inside the place of worship.

Mosque director Moataz Abu Sneineh said that the Israeli settlers held a concert in the Mosque's courtyards “in a blatant violation of the places of worship and the privacy of Muslims."

"These practices and violations fall within the framework of exchanging roles with the colonists, as the occupation forces allowed them to bring in musical instruments and loudspeakers as part of imposing complete control over the mosque and its surroundings, at a time when Palestinians are not allowed to bring in the necessary supplies for the Mosque for maintenance and restoration," he told the official news agency Wafa.

The Mosque was opened to Palestinian worshippers early on Tuesday, according to Wafa.

Mosque's significance

Muslims attach great importance to the Ibrahimi Mosque, as they believe it was built above the tomb of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

Following the massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers in 1994 inside the mosque by a Jewish extremist settler, Baruch Goldstein, Israeli authorities divided the Mosque's complex between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided in July 2017 to include the Ibrahimi Mosque and the old city of Hebron on its World Heritage List.

RelatedUNESCO declares Hebron's Old City a World Heritage Site

Hebron is home to roughly 220,000 Palestinians and about 500 illegal Isareli settlers. The latter live in a series of Jewish-only enclaves heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 40,800 people in Gaza since October 7 last year.

At least 682 people have since been killed and over 5,700 others injured by Israeli fire in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedIsrael bars Muslim worshipers from Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque during Passover
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us