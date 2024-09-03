BIZTECH
Lebanon's ex-central bank head arrested for alleged embezzlement: official
A judicial official says Lebanon's former central bank Riad Salameh was arrested after questioning. He faces numerous accusations, including embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion in separate probes at home and abroad.
Lebanon's ex-central bank head arrested for alleged embezzlement: official
Longtime chief of Lebanon's Central Bank Riad Salameh, poses as he leaves office after a 30-year tenure, at Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon July 31, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 3, 2024

Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh has been arrested after being questioned over alleged embezzlement, a judicial official told AFP.

The public prosecutor "arrested Salameh after questioning him for three hours on suspicions of embezzlement from the central bank exceeding $40 million", the official said on Tuesday, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

It is the first time Salameh has appeared before Lebanon's judiciary since he left his post of 30 years at the end of July last year without a successor.

Widely viewed as a key culprit in Lebanon's dramatic economic crash, Salameh faces numerous accusations, including embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion in separate probes at home and abroad.

He is wanted by authorities in France for alleged financial crimes, with Interpol issuing Red Notices targeting him. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Lebanon has frozen Salameh's bank accounts, while Britain, Canada and the United States have slapped sanctions on the former official.

In June, a German court cancelled an arrest warrant against Salameh because he could no longer use his post to suppress evidence, prosecutors said.

The court ruling, however "confirmed the urgent suspicion with regard to the accusations made against the suspect".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
