Rise of far-right parties puts Germany’s Turkish community on edge
"It is frightening that a country like Germany has such a high level of support for a right-wing party," says a Turkish resident of Cologne.
In the past year, AfD has faced protests around Germany over alleged plans for the mass expulsions of foreigners. / Photo: AA Archive
September 4, 2024

The record number of votes received by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in state elections has raised concerns among German citizens of Turkish origin.

One of Germany's largest immigrant communities, Turks fear that the AfD could lead to increased xenophobia and the targeting of foreigners if it gains more power at the federal level.

"Of course, it is worrying when a far-right party gets 30 percent or more of the votes in Germany," said Hayrettin Kurt, a resident of Cologne.

"When we remember the Second World War, it is frightening that a country like Germany has such a high level of support for a right-wing party, he added.

The AfD saw a surge in support in the September 1 elections, with the party coming first in the state of Thuringia and second in Saxony.

When asked about what would change if the AfD came to power at the federal level, Kurt said: "They would try to send back asylum seekers. Xenophobia will necessarily rise. Exclusion will rise. Daily life will become more difficult for foreigners."

Majority in parliament

The AfD faced weeks of mass protests this year following a report that two senior members of the party had attended a meeting to discuss plans for the mass expulsions of foreigners. It has denied that the proposal represented party policy.

Ali Nesanir, who runs a kiosk in Cologne, echoed Kurt's concerns. "This rise in the voting rates worries us severely. My fear is that at this rate, the AfD will enter the parliament and take the majority. This would be very bad for us foreigners."

Ali Haydar Gunes, who was born in Germany and has German citizenship, warned that “the rhetoric of far-right politicians is absolutely wrong. They are pursuing a wrong policy."

The AfD's success marks the first time since 1945 that a far-right party has come first in a German state election.

The party increased its share of the vote by 9.4 percent in Thuringia and 3.1 percent in Saxony compared to the previous election.

The results have dealt a blow to mainstream parties, which form the federal government in both states.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
