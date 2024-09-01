WORLD
4 MIN READ
German far-right AfD wins first state election, nears victory in second
Projections indicate that the AfD will win the state election in Thuringia for the first time, outpacing the CDU and leaving the SPD with a poor result while the Greens and Free Democrats fail to meet the threshold.
German far-right AfD wins first state election, nears victory in second
Coalition options remain uncertain with no party likely to achieve a majority. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2024

Germany's far-right AfD won a landmark first regional vote on Sunday in the former East German state of Thuringia, exit polls showed, in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of national elections in 2025.

The AfD took between 30.5 and 33.5 percent of the vote in Thuringia, according to exit polls, with the conservative CDU in second place at around 24.5 percent.

The CDU had its nose in front with the AfD a close second in the neighbouring state of Saxony, which also held a regional election on Sunday, the polls showed.

Demonstrations erupted in Erfurt against the AfD after the release of the first exit poll results from the Thuringia state elections.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) have been predicted to win only 6.1 percent, one of their worst-ever election results in this state. Their coalition partners — the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats — were below the 5 percent threshold necessary for entry into the state parliament.

The newly formed left-wing populist party, Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), is expected to get about 16 percent and become the third-largest group in the state parliament.

Crucially, none of the parties are projected to win enough seats to form a parliamentary majority.

The far-right AfD is unlikely to come to power despite its election win, as all other parties ruled out any coalition with the AfD.

The AfD’s co-chairwoman Alice Weidel hailed her party’s performance as a “historical success” and said the voters have punished Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government.

She called on the CDU and other parties to change their stance against the AfD, and engage in talks with them to build the coalition governments in Thuringia and Saxony.

“The voters want to see the AfD in the government. We are representing around 30 percent of voters in both federal states. Without us a stable government is no longer possible,” she told public broadcaster ARD.

RelatedFar-right poised to win first state in two East German elections

Close race in Saxony

In the neighbouring state of Saxony, a neck-and-neck race is underway, with exit polls showing that 30.8 percent voted for the far-right AfD compared to 31.8 percent who voted for the Christian Democrats.

Scholz’s coalition government is braced for heavy losses here as well, amid growing voter discontent with the government’s Ukraine policy, costly energy reforms, and concerns about irregular migration.

The latest projections put the Social Democrats at around 7.5 percent, with the Greens at 5.2 percent, and the Free Democrats below 2 percent.

Sahra Wagenknecht’s left-wing BSW party is expected to win about 12 percent of votes.

Sunday’s vote in the two eastern states was widely seen as a test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his coalition government ahead of next year’s federal elections.

Exit polls showed that most voters were concerned about their economic welfare and were demanding stronger measures from authorities to stop irregular migration and address domestic security threats.

RelatedFar-right surge in eastern Germany hinders skilled worker recruitment
SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us