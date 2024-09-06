TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Kosovo lauds NATO and Türkiye's role in regional peace amid Serbia tensions
Kosovo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, calling it crucial for addressing regional security challenges.
Gervalla-Schwarz emphasised how Turkish investments have contributed significantly to Kosovo’s development. / Photo: AA
September 6, 2024

Kosovo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz has underscored the pivotal role of Türkiye and NATO in maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans during a press conference in Pristina.

Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, calling it crucial for addressing regional security challenges.

“The role of Türkiye and NATO is important in ensuring peace and stability in our region,” she said, reaffirming Kosovo’s partnership with NATO amid rising tensions with Serbia.

Gervalla-Schwarz also noted the strong economic ties between Kosovo and Türkiye, emphasising how Turkish investments have contributed significantly to Kosovo’s development.

"Economic cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye is of special importance,” she said, citing improvements in job creation and infrastructure as key benefits.

Deep-rooted connections

The foreign minister further condemned recent actions by Serbia, labeling them as destabilising and provocative. She referenced threats from Serbia to close border points, describing these as “evidence of hegemonic intentions” and part of Serbia’s ongoing efforts to destabilise the region.

Gervalla-Schwarz also highlighted the deep-rooted connections between the Albanian community in Türkiye and the Turkish community in Kosovo, emphasising the strong bilateral relationship.

She expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s continued support, particularly in Kosovo’s quest for greater international recognition, including its bid for membership in the Council of Europe.

“We are committed to developing these relations and contributing to building a better future for our entire region,” Gervalla-Schwarz concluded, reaffirming Kosovo’s dedication to peace and prosperity alongside its Turkish partners.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
