Algerians have begun casting ballots in an early presidential election as polling stations opened at 0700 GMT.

Voting will continue until 1800 GMT on Saturday, with the possibility of an extension for one additional hour if deemed necessary by the election authority.

Over 23.4 million people are registered to vote within Algeria, while more than 865,000 Algerians living abroad began casting their votes earlier.

Besides the incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif from the Movement of Society for Peace and socialist Youcef Aouchiche are also competing.

The election is overseen by the Independent National Election Authority, a constitutional body established in 2019 to replace public authorities in a bid to ensure electoral integrity.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided March 21 to advance the elections from their original date in December, citing “purely technical reasons.”

Three political streams

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 78, running as an independent, claims to represent all Algerians, particularly the youth, middle class and disadvantaged.

Tebboune, a graduate of the National School of Administration, has held high-level positions in the Interior Ministry and served as prime minister in 2017.

He won the 2019 presidential election with 58 percent of the vote and is backed by numerous parties, including those in the parliamentary majority.

Tebboune promises economic and social revitalisation, aiming to achieve a GDP of $400 billion by 2027 and build 2 million housing units.

Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, 58, is the leader of the Movement of Society for Peace - Algeria's largest Islamic party, often associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Cherif, an engineer and former journalist, was elected party president in 2023. His platform emphasises deep constitutional reforms, expanded parliamentary powers and making Algeria a “central state” in the coming years.

He enjoys support from factions of the Islamic stream, such as the Renaissance Party.

Youcef Aouchiche, 42, the First Secretary of the Socialist Forces Front, Algeria's oldest opposition party that was founded in 1963, represents the leftist opposition.

Aouchiche, a political science graduate and former journalist, was elected by his party to run in the election.

His program includes constitutional reforms to enhance freedoms, decentralise power and promises to increase salaries and wages, dissolve parliament and organise legislative elections in early 2025.

Shared themes and challenges

Despite their differing political affiliations, all the candidates have referenced the Nov. 1, 1954, Declaration as a foundational element in their campaigns. The declaration marks the start of the Algerian revolution against French colonial rule.

They agree on continuing strong support for the Palestinian cause and global issues, aiming to strengthen Algeria's international position.

All three candidates have urged voters to actively participate in the election to ensure success.

The election has been marked by strict judicial interventions against the illegal use of money by some candidates.

Last month, the Algiers Court announced the detention of 68 individuals involved in a bribery scandal related to candidate endorsements, with three candidates placed under judicial supervision for violating election laws.

Voting will also commence for nomadic voters in designated mobile polling stations, with 116,064 registered voters spread across 134 voting offices.